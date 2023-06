Muere el actor galardonado con el Oscar Alan Arkin de “Little Miss Sunshine”

slideCount |

In this Nov. 7, 2018 photo, Alan Arkin, left, and Michael Douglas, cast members in the Netflix comedy series “The Kominsky Method,” pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2018. The pair play Hollywood veterans facing the indignities of aging in a change-of-pace comedy-drama from sitcom hitmaker Chuck Lorre. Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died. He was 89. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)