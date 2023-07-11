US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover - 9781538756614 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Something Unexpected by Vi Keeland - 9781959827245 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. The Perfect Marriageby Jeneva Rose - 9781504071574 - (Bloodhound Books)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

8. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson - 9780316499583 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Overkillby Sandra Brown (Hachette Audio)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The 48 Laws of Powerby Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

8. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)