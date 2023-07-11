US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
1. Field Trip, Washington Post
2. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
Other news
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job -- including a shortage of emojis.
Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Randy Rainbow is adored by the legendary Carol Burnett, and he is, what flimsy excuse could TV academy voters have to deny him an Emmy for his fourth nomination?
3. You Feeling This, iHeartPodcasts
4. Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting for Life, Gin Stephens and Sheri Bullock
5. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts
6. Think Twice: Michael Jackson, Wondery
7. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller
8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets
9. Inside with Jen Psaki, MSNBC
10. The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim Ballard