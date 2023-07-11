FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Entertainment

US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

By The Associated Press
 
Top New Shows (US):

1. Field Trip, Washington Post

2. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers

FILE - Musical artist Kelly Clarkson smiles on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in her honor on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks at the National Urban League Annual Conference, on July 22, 2022, in Washington. Harris, who appeared early Tuesday, Oct. 11 on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a taped appearance, reflected on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections. It was her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis
Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job -- including a shortage of emojis.
FILE - Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His show debuted in January 2003, and the new deal means he will remain with it into the 2025-26 season. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Jimmy Kimmel signs 3-year extension for ABC late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
FILE - Randy Rainbow arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Rainbow has built a career on his musical parody videos, and he's up for his fourth Emmy nomination. But his competition in the short-form variety series category includes heavyweights James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Randy Rainbow, master satirist, vies with Goliaths for Emmy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Randy Rainbow is adored by the legendary Carol Burnett, and he is, what flimsy excuse could TV academy voters have to deny him an Emmy for his fourth nomination?

3. You Feeling This, iHeartPodcasts

4. Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting for Life, Gin Stephens and Sheri Bullock

5. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts

6. Think Twice: Michael Jackson, Wondery

7. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller

8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets

9. Inside with Jen Psaki, MSNBC

10. The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim Ballard