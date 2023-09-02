Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of Sept. 4, 2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $9,343,548 48,154 $194.03 28 2 Morgan Wallen $9,265,183 45,675 $202.85 17 3 Harry Styles $6,678,858 59,806 $111.67 23 4 P!NK $6,347,470 45,461 $139.62 17 5 Ed Sheeran $5,685,293 55,116 $103.15 18 6 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 7 Dead & Company $3,787,223 29,782 $127.16 22 8 Luke Combs $3,711,005 37,531 $98.88 20 9 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $3,120,155 55,591 $56.13 8 10 Bruno Mars $2,592,592 16,003 $162.00 14 11 blink-182 $2,390,350 15,637 $152.86 24 12 Elton John $2,179,353 12,860 $169.47 13 13 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 14 Luis Miguel $1,813,672 10,956 $165.53 11 15 Shania Twain $1,615,134 16,954 $95.26 32 16 Herbert Grönemeyer $1,519,918 21,364 $71.14 12 17 Suga $1,379,258 9,479 $145.49 14 18 Iron Maiden $1,352,306 14,424 $93.75 30 19 Roger Waters $1,328,156 11,671 $113.80 10 20 Eric Church $1,305,100 15,826 $82.46 13

