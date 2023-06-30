Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

 
Share

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/3/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Harry Styles $5,975,233 53,422 $111.85 14
2 Morgan Wallen $5,880,699 29,724 $197.84 9
3 Ed Sheeran $5,194,926 51,940 $100.02 12
4 Luke Combs $5,161,654 52,522 $98.27 11
5 Red Hot Chili Peppers $3,985,693 35,744 $111.51 8
6 Dead & Company $3,124,046 23,768 $131.44 16
7 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11
8 Depeche Mode $2,902,432 21,870 $132.71 8
9 blink-182 $2,250,943 16,393 $137.31 15
10 Elton John $2,208,176 14,209 $155.40 20
11 John Mayer $2,005,546 13,156 $152.43 9
12 Bruno Mars $1,569,683 4,590 $341.91 8
13 Post Malone $1,540,243 14,410 $106.89 17
14 Rauw Alejandro $1,427,618 13,365 $106.82 15
15 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,412,461 11,895 $118.74 15
16 Grupo Firme $1,368,443 9,771 $140.04 13
17 Roger Waters $1,351,363 12,061 $112.04 9
18 Lizzo $1,348,377 12,307 $109.56 15
19 Janet Jackson $1,291,623 11,556 $111.77 20
20 Iron Maiden $1,283,815 13,468 $95.32 10

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Other news
FILE - Bebe Rexha performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. A man was arrested after throwing a cellphone that struck artist Rexha in the face on June 18. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
From human ashes to cellphones, what’s going on with concert fans lately?
From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights.
FILE - Fireworks explode over Lake Union during the Seafair Summer Fourth event, July 4, 2013, as seen from Gas Works Park in Seattle, Wash. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Jordan Stead/seattlepi.com via AP, File)
Western heat wave ahead of July 4th fireworks raises wildfire concerns and prompts changes in Utah
Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks.
This cover image released by Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers shows "Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart" by Lucinda Williams. (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers via AP)
Music Review: Lucinda Williams at 70 is still finding her muse, still making music that matters
At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs.
FILE - French Montana arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The "Pop That'' rapper is telling that story in the documentary film “For Khadija,” a project named after his mother that recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
French Montana chronicles mom’s sacrifice after emigrating from Morocco in doc film ‘For Khadija’
If French Montana’s father never abandoned him as a teenager, the rapper believes he would not have grown into a popular figure who has earned three Grammy nominations.

___