Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/3/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Harry Styles $5,975,233 53,422 $111.85 14 2 Morgan Wallen $5,880,699 29,724 $197.84 9 3 Ed Sheeran $5,194,926 51,940 $100.02 12 4 Luke Combs $5,161,654 52,522 $98.27 11 5 Red Hot Chili Peppers $3,985,693 35,744 $111.51 8 6 Dead & Company $3,124,046 23,768 $131.44 16 7 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11 8 Depeche Mode $2,902,432 21,870 $132.71 8 9 blink-182 $2,250,943 16,393 $137.31 15 10 Elton John $2,208,176 14,209 $155.40 20 11 John Mayer $2,005,546 13,156 $152.43 9 12 Bruno Mars $1,569,683 4,590 $341.91 8 13 Post Malone $1,540,243 14,410 $106.89 17 14 Rauw Alejandro $1,427,618 13,365 $106.82 15 15 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,412,461 11,895 $118.74 15 16 Grupo Firme $1,368,443 9,771 $140.04 13 17 Roger Waters $1,351,363 12,061 $112.04 9 18 Lizzo $1,348,377 12,307 $109.56 15 19 Janet Jackson $1,291,623 11,556 $111.77 20 20 Iron Maiden $1,283,815 13,468 $95.32 10

