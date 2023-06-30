Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/3/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Harry Styles
|$5,975,233
|53,422
|$111.85
|14
|2
|Morgan Wallen
|$5,880,699
|29,724
|$197.84
|9
|3
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,194,926
|51,940
|$100.02
|12
|4
|Luke Combs
|$5,161,654
|52,522
|$98.27
|11
|5
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|$3,985,693
|35,744
|$111.51
|8
|6
|Dead & Company
|$3,124,046
|23,768
|$131.44
|16
|7
|Suga
|$2,956,951
|13,544
|$218.31
|11
|8
|Depeche Mode
|$2,902,432
|21,870
|$132.71
|8
|9
|blink-182
|$2,250,943
|16,393
|$137.31
|15
|10
|Elton John
|$2,208,176
|14,209
|$155.40
|20
|11
|John Mayer
|$2,005,546
|13,156
|$152.43
|9
|12
|Bruno Mars
|$1,569,683
|4,590
|$341.91
|8
|13
|Post Malone
|$1,540,243
|14,410
|$106.89
|17
|14
|Rauw Alejandro
|$1,427,618
|13,365
|$106.82
|15
|15
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,412,461
|11,895
|$118.74
|15
|16
|Grupo Firme
|$1,368,443
|9,771
|$140.04
|13
|17
|Roger Waters
|$1,351,363
|12,061
|$112.04
|9
|18
|Lizzo
|$1,348,377
|12,307
|$109.56
|15
|19
|Janet Jackson
|$1,291,623
|11,556
|$111.77
|20
|20
|Iron Maiden
|$1,283,815
|13,468
|$95.32
|10
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
