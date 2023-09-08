Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $10,519,834 48,263 $217.97 39 2 Morgan Wallen $9,204,271 45,195 $203.66 20 3 Harry Styles $6,885,032 61,825 $111.36 19 4 Coldplay $6,724,143 55,689 $120.74 24 5 P!NK $6,294,726 42,550 $147.93 20 6 Ed Sheeran $5,915,459 56,889 $103.98 20 7 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 8 Dead & Company $4,002,627 31,474 $127.17 19 9 Luke Combs $3,711,005 37,531 $98.88 20 10 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 11 Bruno Mars $2,678,921 16,837 $159.10 13 12 blink-182 $2,410,885 15,120 $159.44 20 13 Elton John $2,179,353 12,860 $169.47 13 14 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 15 Luis Miguel $1,813,672 10,956 $165.53 11 16 Shania Twain $1,596,920 16,592 $96.24 29 17 Lionel Richie $1,412,186 11,893 $118.73 8 18 Iron Maiden $1,369,722 14,567 $94.03 29 19 Suga $1,359,571 9,542 $142.47 11 20 Eric Church $1,305,100 15,826 $82.46 13

