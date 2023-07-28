U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Morgan Wallen $7,926,911 39,207 $202.18 14
2 Beyoncé $7,343,809 49,875 $147.24 21
3 Harry Styles $6,426,797 57,463 $111.84 27
4 Ed Sheeran $6,285,959 60,301 $104.24 16
5 Luke Combs $5,293,421 53,645 $98.67 9
6 Dead & Company $3,691,746 28,481 $129.62 24
7 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11
8 blink-182 $2,342,338 15,666 $149.52 35
9 Elton John $1,845,663 12,374 $149.15 12
10 Shania Twain $1,631,527 15,746 $103.61 42
11 Grupo Firme $1,600,129 11,103 $144.12 9
12 Post Malone $1,555,580 14,184 $109.67 16
13 Bruno Mars $1,478,373 4,746 $311.49 10
14 Rauw Alejandro $1,428,199 13,852 $103.10 8
15 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,416,050 12,121 $116.82 8
16 Janet Jackson $1,366,709 12,663 $107.92 15
17 Lizzo $1,363,915 12,405 $109.94 15
18 Kenny Chesney $1,317,841 11,572 $113.88 13
19 Iron Maiden $1,214,516 13,364 $90.88 19
20 Paramore $1,173,374 12,667 $92.63 14

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

