US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

By The Associated Press
 
Top New Shows (US):

1. Say More with Dr? Sheila, Audacy, Amy Poehler, and Paper Kite Podcasts

2. Unrestorable, iHeartPodcasts

3. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery

4. Grapevine, NBC News

5. About a Boy: The Story of Vladimir Putin, Audacy ' Puck

6. Severed Affair: The Gruesome Murder of Shad Thyrion, Wondery

7. Six Trophies with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano, Wondery

8. Morrison Mysteries, Dateline NBC

9. The Conflict: Israel-Gaza, BBC News

10. That’s The Point, Jon Volk and Kristin Johns