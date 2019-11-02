EPL leader Liverpool beats Aston Villa in dramatic comeback

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

EPL leader Liverpool beats Aston Villa in dramatic comeback

 
Share

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sadio Mane scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from the brink of defeat to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday and keep its six-point lead in the English Premier League over Manchester City.

Left back Andy Robertson charged in from the flank to meet Mane’s cross in the 87th minute with Liverpool facing the imminent end of its unbeaten record in the league. Seven minutes later, Mane scored a dramatic second goal with a header.

The Senegalese forward said Liverpool had to win ugly against a Villa squad who, he said, had put up the biggest challenge of any of Liverpool’s opponents so far.

“Today was not our best performance but we deserved the three points,” he said.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

Liverpool had earlier missed a succession of chances to level the game following Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan’s goal for Villa.

The hosts snatched the lead in the 21st minute when Trezeguet reacted quickest to knock John McGinn’s cross past goalkeeper Alisson.

That was judged onside by video review, though it was close, but VAR took the opposite view when Roberto Firmino put the ball in the net for Liverpool shortly after.

After a lengthy review of Firmino beating Tyrone Mings to Sadio Mane’s cross, VAR showed Firmino’s right shoulder fractionally — and contentiously — offside.

The Premier League said on Twitter that VAR’s line was “aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender.” Firmino had been given offside by the assistant referee before the review.

“It would be cool if somebody could clarify” how VAR is used, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Liverpool has not lost in the league since January.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports