Double-A Eastern League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3622.621
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3522.614½
New Hampshire (Toronto)3027.526
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2829.491
Hartford (Colorado)2433.42111½
Reading (Philadelphia)2235.38613½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3026.536
Erie (Detroit)3127.534
Akron (Cleveland)2928.509
Harrisburg (Washington)2829.491
Richmond (San Francisco)2532.439
Bowie (Baltimore)2432.4296

___

Tuesday’s Games

FILE - Holy Cross's Jack Robilotti (2) defends Mercyhurst's Carson Briere (6) during the first half of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a set of stairs. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Carson Briere dismissed from Mercyhurst hockey team
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been dismissed from the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team after a video showed him and another athlete at the school pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Akron 9, New Hampshire 1

Portland 9, Binghamton 1

Somerset 8, Altoona 4

Bowie 7, Richmond 5

Reading 14, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.