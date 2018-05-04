FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ethics Commission asks Legislature to decide bitcoins

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is asking the state Legislature to decide what to do about campaign donations made in bitcoin and other digital currencies.

The commission’s administrator on Friday asked the chairmen of Senate and Assembly elections committees to address the issue and “provide clarity to candidates and committees as to whether they may accept contributions of cryptocurrency.”

The Ethics Commission last month held a public hearing in reaction to a request from the Wisconsin Libertarian Party that it be allowed to accept bitcoins.

The federal government, Montana and Washington, D.C., already allow bitcoin campaign contributions, but most states have been slow to embrace cryptocurrencies because the source of the donation is untraceable.

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission says it also has concerns about the anonymity of the donations.