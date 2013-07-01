United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ethiopia stripped of win in World Cup qualifying

By GERALD IMRAY
 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia was stripped of three points in World Cup qualifying by FIFA on Monday for fielding an ineligible player, handing South Africa a lifeline for next year’s tournament in Brazil.

FIFA said Ethiopia forfeited its 2-1 win in Botswana on June 8 because Minyahile Beyene played in that game when he was suspended for receiving two yellow cards in earlier qualifiers. FIFA has awarded the match to Botswana 3-0.

The sanction means Ethiopia is now only two points ahead of South Africa and three ahead of Botswana and not guaranteed a place in Africa’s final playoffs for the World Cup ahead of the final round of Group A games in September.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee also fined Ethiopia’s federation 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,348).

Other news
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades
A worker climbing on an electricity pole repairs cables after a wildfire near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek wildfires reach the outskirts of Athens. EU agency records a huge spike in carbon emissions
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England

South Africa coach Gordon Igesund said he was “very pleased with the outcome.”

The Ethiopian Football Federation is unlikely to appeal the punishment having already admitted that Minyahile should not have played in Botswana. Minyahile was allowed to play because of an administrative blunder where officials “forgot” he was suspended, the federation said.

The EFF leadership also said it would step down in September because of the potentially costly mistake.

Ethiopia went on to beat South Africa 2-1 at home in its latest game on June 16 and thought then that it had qualified for the 10-team playoffs, which will decide Africa’s five countries at the World Cup in Brazil. Ethiopia has never played at the World Cup.

However, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Ethiopia over Minyahile on the same day it joyously celebrated its progress.

“We welcome the decision, which I believe was expected,” South Africa coach Igesund said on Monday. “It was never in doubt because rules are rules, so in our view it is a correct decision.”

South Africa, the 2010 World Cup host, is on eight points and at home to Botswana in the final round of games on Sept. 6. Ethiopia, now on 10 points, faces an away game against Central African Republic, which could be played in neutral territory because of ongoing unrest in the country.

Botswana, now with seven points, has an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if it beats South Africa and Ethiopia loses to Central African Republic, which cannot qualify.

FIFA also is investigating two other African countries — Togo and Equatorial Guinea — for allegedly fielding ineligible players in World Cup qualifying, which could throw two other groups into chaos.

Togo could forfeit its 2-0 win over Cameroon in Group I, which would put Cameroon above Libya and in pole position to take that group’s spot in the playoffs.

Equatorial Guinea could forfeit points to Cape Verde in Group B, meaning Tunisia’s progress to the playoffs is not yet certain.

Sudan and Gabon have already forfeited games in the World Cup qualifying competition for ineligible players.

___

Follow Gerald Imray at www.twitter.com/GeraldImrayAP