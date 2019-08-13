FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Even-keeled Twins trying to stay that way in tight race

By DAVE CAMPBELL
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The home clubhouse in Minnesota was silent after the final game of the series was lost to Cleveland in distressing fashion, a fifth defeat in the last seven contests for the Twins that let the surging Indians create another tie for the division lead.

As players packed for a road trip, minus the usual upbeat music blaring in the background, the mood in the room was hardly somber or tense. Even having the would-be winning run get thrown out at the plate in the ninth inning and the team’s top relief pitcher give up a grand slam in the 10th did not qualify as a devastating development amid the 162-game grind of baseball.

Particularly not under the supervision of rookie manager Rocco Baldelli, whose perpetually relaxed and upbeat demeanor has had more of an influence on these Twins in his first year than any strategic decision or lineup change.

“We’re in a pretty good frame of mind,” Baldelli said following a 7-3 loss Sunday to the Indians. “You’re going to go through runs where you’re playing good teams. You’re going to go through runs where you’re playing well, winning some games but losing some games that you think you should win. We play so many games here and our guys give a tremendous effort every single night when we’re out there that there’s really nothing more you can ask for. We have a very stable clubhouse, which we’re very fortunate for. We have a lot of guys who show up every day the same way, regardless of whether we win or lose.”

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Perhaps part of the even-keeled approach can be traced to expectations. The pressure has been on the three-time defending AL Central champion Indians, who were one game away from winning it all in 2016, to make it back to the World Series before the window closes for their current core group of players.

The Twins, even if designated hitter Nelson Cruz is 39 and three of their starting pitchers are eligible for free agency this fall, surprised even a significant faction of their own organization by taking a lead that ballooned to 11½ games on June 3. They’re built largely around players just entering their primes, like closer Taylor Rogers, whose ERA hit a season-worst 2.68 after Carlos Santana took him deep with the bases loaded.

“If it was a sprint, Cleveland would have had a bad year when they didn’t start so hot. It’s a marathon,” Rogers said, “and this group will keep doing what it has been doing, and we will see what happens at the end.”

The Twins had a break Monday, when the Indians beat Boston 6-5 to take a half-game lead for sole possession of first place for the first time since April 19.

Better news for the Twins came earlier in the day: An exam of Cruz’s left wrist by a specialist in New York found no damage beyond the initially diagnosed ruptured tendon. Cruz will avoid surgery and resume a hitting program upon joining the team Tuesday in Milwaukee. He is eligible to return from the injured list Aug. 19.

“We’ve done it many, many times before,” Baldelli said. “No reason to believe anything is going to change. Our guys, they’ll be out there Tuesday ready to go.”

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports