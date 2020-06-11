Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court

By SCOTT BAUER
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday appointed one of the most liberal members of the Wisconsin Legislature and a former Planned Parenthood policy director to the Dane County Circuit Court, drawing criticism from anti-abortion groups and Republicans.

Evers appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.

Taylor, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2011, said in March that she would not seek reelection. She made the surprise announcement on the same day that state Senate after Sen. Fred Risser, who had held his Madison seat since 1963, said he was retiring. Taylor had been mentioned as a potential candidate to run for the seat Risser held for more than five decades.

Taylor said Thursday that she has long been interested in serving as a judge and applied for another vacancy on the Dane County court in April. Taylor said she was given no assurances by Evers that she would be appointed before she decided not to run for the Legislature again.

Other news
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China

“There’s a while process that I went through, like everybody else, and it’s a very rigorous process,” she said. “There certainly was no guarantee to me.”

Taylor said she has long admired trailblazing female judges in Wisconsin and nationally, including former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, and she would not rule out a run for the state’s highest court at some point.

“I will never say never because I never thought I would run for the Legislature either,” Taylor said. ”Right now I’m focused on getting to the trial court and learning from these incredible colleagues I’m going to have.”

Wisconsin Right to Life legislative director Kristen Nupson called Taylor “one of the most liberal elected officials our state has ever seen,” citing her longtime advocacy for abortion rights.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who served alongside Taylor and often sparred with her during legislative debate, reacted to the appointment on Twitter.

“Me: Dane County court judges can’t possibly get more liberal,” Steineke said. “Evers: Hold my beer.”

Taylor said despite those comments, she expects most Republicans who worked with her wish her well.

“I know you’re just going to miss me. Wink, wink,” she said of Steineke. ”I think in his heart of hearts he knows how hard I work.”

Taylor, 52, was a vocal advocate for abortion rights, gun control and programs for sexual and domestic violence victims, while also being one of the leading critics of Republicans. Before joining the Legislature, she worked as an attorney and as public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Taylor will join the circuit court on August 1, when Karofksy departs for the Supreme Court. She won election to a 10-year term on the state’s highest court on April 7.