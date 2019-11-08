U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Evers wants to raise state workers’ minimum wage to $15

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees’ minimum wage to $15.

Evers’ administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.

According to Evers’ administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.

The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature’s finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.