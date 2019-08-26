Everywhere she looks, McGraw sees changes at Notre Dame

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Everywhere she looks, McGraw sees changes at Notre Dame

By JOHN FINERAN
 
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Muffet McGraw can’t wait to get started on what some believe could be her most challenging season at Notre Dame.

Three days after her defending NCAA champions suffered an 82-81 setback to Baylor in the NCAA championship game in April, McGraw saw all five starters, led by junior Jackie Young, taken among the first 19 picks of the WNBA draft. Then two underclassmen transferred (sophomore forward Danielle Patterson to Indiana and freshman point guard Jordan Nixon to Texas A&M).

So there are plenty of new faces this season.

“Nobody was coming back as the returning starter,” McGraw said Monday . “Everyone was looking at it as, ‘Hey, I’ve got a chance to play.’”

Other news
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, right, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, centre, meet in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)
Armenia calls on allies to help get aid to Nagorno-Karabakh during tensions with Azerbaijan
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters march during a protest rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh’s ruling and opposition parties hold rallies over who should oversee the next election

Earlier this month, the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies hired assistant Niele Ivey, the point guard on Notre Dame’s first NCAA title team in 2001. She will be replaced by former player Michaela Mabrey, who will join McGraw as the coach begins her 33rd season at Notre Dame, where she is 835-234 with nine Final Four appearances and two NCAA titles.

“They are so eager to learn, so willing to listen but we still need to know who’s going to be the go-to player, the one to step up when we need a basket,” said McGraw, who lost not only Young and double-double producer Jessica Shepard but also the program’s all-time leading scorer in Arike Ogunbowale, its all-time leader rebounder and shot-blocker in Brianna Turner and its all-time leading 3-point shooter in Marina Mabrey, Michaela’s sister.

The Irish do return a top frontline reserve in 6-foot-3 Mikayla Vaughn, developing 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Danielle Cosgrove, scrappy sophomore guard Abby Prohaska and get injured guards back in sophomore Katlyn Gilbert and senior Kaitlin Cole. Notre Dame also has two top recruits in forward Sam Brunelle and guard Anaya Peoples along with graduate transfers Marta Sniezek (from Stanford) and Destinee Walker (from North Carolina).

The Irish, who are seeking a sixth Atlantic Coast Conference championship, open at Fordham Nov. 5 and also have early battles with Tennessee (Nov. 11) and Minnesota (Dec. 4). They visit longtime rival Connecticut on Dec. 8 in a series that was recently extended four years.

“I think it’s the greatest rivalry in college sports,” said McGraw, whose team was knocked from No. 1 by the Huskies, 89-71, last December in South Bend but avenged the loss in the Final Four semifinals, 81-76. “It’s the game everyone looks forward to around the country. We’ve had good success in the NCAA Tournament recently and the rivalry has gotten even more intense, if that’s possible.”

Into that intensity returns Michaela Mabrey, who went to three Final Fours as a player for McGraw.

“Niele is so hard to replace in so many ways, and I think it is great the NBA has really taken the lead in hiring women,” McGraw said. “Hiring Michaela was an easy decision for me. She was a coach on the floor as a player. She has energy. She has a high I.Q. for the game.”