Ewing wins again at MSG, Hoyas beat No. 22 Texas

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to an 82-66 victory over No. 22 Texas on Thursday night.

The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had “Let’s go Hoyas!” chants echoing throughout the arena. With his retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hanging in the rafters, Ewing helped orchestrate another wild one at his favorite arena.

The Hoyas are trying to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2015 and an early win over a Top 25 team could give that resume a boost.

Matt Coleman made all six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Longhorns (4-1). Texas lost with former Longhorn and injured Nets center Kevin Durant watching courtside.

The Longhorns shot 37% from the floor and had 12 turnovers.

Jamorko Pickett scored 15 points and James Akinjo had 14 for the Hoyas.

NO. 1 DUKE 87, CALIFORNIA 52

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski won for the 217th time with Duke ranked No. 1, matching John Wooden for record in the Blue Devils’ 87-52 romp over California on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Krzyzewski is 217-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Wooden went 217-11 during his run at UCLA.

Krzyzewski can set the record Friday night at MSG if the Blue Devils (5-0) knock off Georgetown in the final of the 2K Empire Classic.

Duke is ranked No. 1 for the 143rd week, extending its record, and has the top spot in the AP poll for the 20th season under Krzyzewski, also a record.

Vernon Carey led Duke with 31 points and 12 rebounds.

The Golden Bears (4-1) shot 37% from the field.

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 72, TENNESSEE STATE 57

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas Tech finally pulled away from Tennessee State.

Freshmen Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jahmi’us Ramsey each scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (4-0).

Ravel Moody had 12 points for Tennessee State (3-2).

NO. 14 ARIZONA 71, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Green scored 15 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and Arizona pulled away in the final minutes,

Arizona (5-0) trailed for much of the first half and by three at halftime. The Wildcats finally pushed ahead 40-39 with 14:28 left when Green made a 15-foot jumper. The basket was part of a 12-0 run that put the Wildcats ahead 46-39, and they wouldn’t trail again.

Arizona shot just 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State (4-3) with 15 points.

NO. 17 VILLANOVA 98, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 69

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Villanova routed Middle Tennessee in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3s, Justin Moore had 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats (3-1) win their second straight following a loss at No. 10 Ohio State.

Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-2).

NO. 18 XAVIER 73, TOWSON 51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier past Towson in the Charleston Classic.

The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and first time since 2018 when they won the Big East Conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers will face UConn on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. Towson dropped to 2-3.

NO. 24 BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.

Lunden McDay scored 16 points for the Bobcats (3-2).

___

