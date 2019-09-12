Ex-teammates Trevathan, Davis ready for reunion

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-teammates Trevathan, Davis ready for reunion

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Broncos haven’t been the same since linebacker Danny Trevathan bolted to the Bears following Denver’s Super Bowl parade 3½ years ago.

They’re 20-29 since then, including a loss at Oakland in their opener last week under Vic Fangio, their third head coach in that span.

The Bears?

They’ve gone 20-30 during Trevathan’s time in Chicago, including 8-24 in two seasons under former Broncos coach John Fox and last year’s 12-5 mark under Matt Nagy that snapped an eight-year playoff drought but ended with a deflating playoff loss at home to the Eagles.

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

After that game, the Bears also lost Fangio, their highly respected defensive mastermind, to the Broncos, who gave him his first head coaching job.

Fangio said he loved coaching Trevathan, and Trevathan said he loved playing for Fangio.

“The good thing about it is that there is always something that you can learn. He’s definitely one I learned from,” Trevathan said.

Trevathan returns to Denver on Sunday when the Bears (0-1) visit the Broncos (1-0) for Fangio’s home debut, and linebacker Todd Davis , who became the starter when Trevathan left, is hoping to play after returning from a torn calf that sidelined him for eight weeks.

Davis said he learned a lot from Trevathan and would love to show him firsthand.

“He’s always a guy that’s going to finish every play. He’s a tough, nasty player and that’s what I love about him and I tried to bring that with me when he left because I definitely like what he brought to the game,” Davis said.

Davis fondly recalls how Trevathan lost two molars in a game against the Chargers, accidentally swallowing one and spitting out the other after he’d forgotten to put in his mouth guard.

“It just shows how tough he is,” Davis said. “I love him and I love the way he plays.”

Von Miller said Davis plays the same way, calling him “our big-hit guy, our big playmaker guy.”

“Yeah, he’s a thug. He’s our thug,” Miller said. “Every team has got to have one and Todd is ours. It’ll be great to have Todd back in the defense.”

And it’ll be great to see Trevathan back in Denver, Davis said.

“It was tough to see him leave because he was such a huge piece of this defense, helped us win a Super Bowl,” Davis said. “But also it was my opportunity to shine so I feel like I took advantage of it and now I’m here and we get to play each other, so it’ll be fun.”

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL