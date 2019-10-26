F1: Albon still hoping for 2020 seat with Red Bull

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

F1: Albon still hoping for 2020 seat with Red Bull

By JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — If Alex Albon still needs to do more to impress Red Bull into signing him for 2020, he’ll want a better finish than his start at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Albon has outscored teammate and team leader Max Verstappen since the summer break, but still doesn’t have a deal to keep him with the team next season. He came to Mexico City hoping he’ll soon secure a contract that will let him finally move out of his parents’ home in England.

But like a youngster on a joy ride, Albon skidded and drove his car into a wall in practice Friday, ending a day that got off to good start.

“I just went a bit wide on the curbs and lost the rear. Once these cars snap, they snap quickly and that was that,” Albon said. “It was a silly mistake and I paid the price.”

Other news
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A federal appeals court is currently weighing a National Labor Relations Board decision that upheld unionized dockworkers' right to exclusively staff the cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection

And not the kind he wants to be making with his team future in the balance.

The Formula One rookie has been impressive since his promotion from Red Bull’s junior team, Toro Rosso, to replace the demoted Pierre Gasly. And while Verstappen has twice had to retire from races after engine trouble and a collision, Albon has been steady and earned 48 points to Verstappen’s 31 over the last five races.

His best finish came two weeks ago in Japan, when Albon matched Verstappen in qualifying and finished fourth.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said it’s Albon’s seat to lose for 2020, but deflected Friday when asked directly about keeping him.

“I think he’s doing a very good job,” Horner said. “He’s certainly impressed the whole team with his attitude, his application and his performance so far.

“The privileged position that we’re in as Red Bull with the ownership of two teams is that we don’t have to make any firm decision about who partners with Max until the end of the year,” Horner said. “We’ll take our time.”

Born in London to a British father and a Thai mother, Albon races under the flag of Thailand. He is just the second Thai racer in F1 following Prince Bira, a member of the Thai Royal Family who raced in the early ‘50s.

He has four races left to keep impressing Horner and pave the way for what he hopes will be a more “extravagant” lifestyle out from under his parents’ roof near the Red Bull factory.

“I would definitely like to go to London,” Albon told the British Press Association earlier this week . “I have been thinking about it, but, again, it is about money.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports