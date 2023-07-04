A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
AP Fact Check

A video of an Australian parking lot fire is being misrepresented as a protest in Marseille

AP News Verification
CLAIM: A video shows a parking lot of cars that was set on fire by protesters in Marseille, France.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a fire at an auction yard in Perth, Australia, in April.

THE FACTS: The dramatic video showing dozens of cars going up in flames spread on social media Monday, following six nights of violence in France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

The footage shows a large parking lot with vehicles stacked three levels high on racks. One section of the yard is completely engulfed in flames, and loud pops can be heard as sparks erupt from cars on the top level.

“Marseille: Rioters set fire to a parking lot filled with brand new vehicles,” read one tweet shared hundreds of times. “Parking lot with new cars on fire in Marseille as protests in France continue,” said the caption on a Facebook video of the footage.

While there is real footage of cars set ablaze during the recent protests, this video was taken several months earlier and on the other side of the planet.

A reverse image search shows the footage matches a video posted to Twitter on April 28 of a fire at a lot owned by Pickles, an Australian auction house.

Pickles confirmed in a statement at the time that a fire had broken out that day at a storage yard housing salvage vehicles in Bibra Lake, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. Kelly Drew, a spokesperson for Pickles, said in an email Monday that the video circulating on social media this week looks like the same fire, pointing to an article in the West Australian newspaper that showed similar footage from a different angle.

Footage of the conflagration taken by the same Twitter user who posted the original clip was shared by several other local news outlets at the time. The footage also matches imagery on Google Maps of the lot.

One other clue gives away the video’s real location: People can be heard speaking in Australian accents in the background.

Social media users have also shared footage from a 2020 protest in Portland, Oregon and an image from a 2022 Netflix movie, falsely claiming they depict scenes from the unrest in France.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.