Falcons, Beasley agree to terms on 4-year rookie contract

By GEORGE HENRY
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reached terms on a four-year contract with defensive end Vic Beasley, the NFL’s No. 8 overall draft pick.

Beasley has participated in offseason training activities, but he was limited this week because of a sore shoulder.

The team, in its first year under coach Dan Quinn, begins a mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday. All of Atlanta’s draft picks are signed.

Drafting the 6-foot-3, 246-pound Beasley should boost a pass rush that in 2014 ranked last in total yards allowed, third-down efficiency and sacks.

In a four-year career at Clemson, Beasley started 25 of 48 games. He had 33 sacks, 29 quarterback pressures, 11 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Cornerback Jalen Collins, a second-round pick out of LSU, might not be a full participant in minicamp as he recovers from foot surgery three months ago.

___

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL