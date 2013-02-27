Falcons’ Smith makes alma mater’s hall of fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith is one of six people entering the East Tennessee State Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2013 induction class announced Wednesday.

Smith played at East Tennessee State from 1978-81 and was named the team’s defensive most valuable player each of the last two seasons. He made 120 tackles in 1980 and 186 tackles in 1981.

The induction class also includes former men’s basketball player Keith “Mister” Jennings, public address announcer Norm Davis, former men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis, former track star Seamus Power and former women’s tennis player Kim Toohey, who is now known as Kim Reid.

They will be inducted at a May 5 ceremony.