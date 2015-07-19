Families hit by rare early Alzheimer’s push for research

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Families hit by rare early Alzheimer’s push for research

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alzheimer’s has ravaged generations of Dean DeMoe’s family — his grandmother, father, siblings — all in their 40s and 50s.

DeMoe himself inherited the culprit gene mutation and at 53, the North Dakota man volunteers for a drug study he hopes one day will end the family’s burden.

International scientists gathering in Washington for a conference this week express cautious optimism that they may finally be on the right track to fight Alzheimer’s, a disease that already affects more than 5 million people in the United States and is expected to more than double by 2050 as the population ages.

Families like DeMoe’s with the very rarest form of Alzheimer’s, young and inherited, hold crucial clues to fighting this brain-destroying disease in everyone.

Other news
FILE - Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents

On Saturday, researchers for the first time brought together dozens of these families — patients, patients-to-be and their healthy loved ones — from as far as Australia and Britain to meet face to face. They shared advice about when their children should undergo gene testing to learn their own fate, and they got an unusual opportunity to grill government and drug company officials about why it’s taking so long to find a good treatment.

“Finally, I got to talk to other people who are going through the same thing,” said DeMoe, of Thompson, North Dakota, who with four other siblings inherited the family’s bad gene. One sister was spared.

His wife, Deb, said he experiences early memory changes known as mild cognitive impairment, but DeMoe still holds a job with an oil company and said, “I don’t dwell on it.”

Families’ first question: Why not try to fix the gene defect that causes this form of Alzheimer’s instead of targeting its downstream effects? Why, asked others, can’t desperate families get faster access to experimental drugs, as AIDS patients once did?

“It’s time to ease our anguish,” said Tal Cohen of Calabasas, California. At age 37, his wife, Giedre, already is in the mild-to-moderate stage of Alzheimer’s.

He emerged hopeful that researchers are considering creative ways to speed that access. “We don’t have any more time to wait and see,” he said.

Alzheimer’s usually strikes older adults, affecting about 1 in 9 people age 65 or over. Less than 1 percent of cases worldwide are the autosomal dominant form, caused by inheriting a gene with a particular mutation that triggers the disease well before the senior years. Children of an affected parent have a 50 percent chance of inheriting their family’s bad gene. But if they do, they almost always get sick about the same time their parent did.

Many of these families are part of the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network (DIAN) study that monitors the health of family gene carriers and their healthy relatives in several countries. Recently, it showed that silent changes in the brain can precede the first memory problems by 20 years.

Now scientists think the best hope against Alzheimer’s is to treat high-risk people long before symptoms appear, aiming to at least stall the disease if not prevent it.

On Sunday, researchers at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference reported possible new ways to predict who will get sick with the more common late-onset Alzheimer’s — vital to testing such treatments — and a single test probably won’t be enough, said Johns Hopkins University neuroscientist Marilyn Albert.

—Tracking about 350 people starting in middle age, Albert’s team found a combination of tests predicted development of mild cognitive impairment within five years. They include a spinal tap to measure toxic levels of Alzheimer’s hallmark amyloid and tau proteins; MRI scans to detect shrinking brain regions; and two standard memory assessments. The combination isn’t ready for doctors’ offices, but should help drug companies tell who to enroll in early-stage treatment studies, she said.

—Scientists at VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam found another protein, named neurogranin, in spinal fluid. It may signal that connections called synapses are dying, making it harder for brain cells to communicate.

—Researchers at the University of Alberta, Canada, are beginning to hunt a saliva test for earlier markers of cognitive decline.

But knowing who is destined for Alzheimer’s and approximately when it will strike makes rare families such as DeMoe’s especially critical for research. A second DIAN study now is testing whether either of two experimental drugs might give those gene carriers more symptom-free years by fighting buildup of sticky amyloid in the brain. That study soon will expand to test additional drugs.

“The goal here really is to get drugs approved to help everyone,” said Dr. Randall Bateman of Washington University in St. Louis, who oversees the DIAN drug study.

Dean DeMoe came to the meeting with his wife, healthy sister and two of his three children. He wishes researchers could have revealed if those drugs are working, but they won’t know for several years. Meanwhile, his two oldest children, in their 20s, had gene testing as part of health-tracking research but chose not to be told the results until they are older or protective drugs come along. His teenager thinks she will make the same choice.

DeMoe pins his hopes on the drug study. “It might not do good for me,” he said, “but it’s important for my family and for everyone.”