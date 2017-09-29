FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FANTASY PLAYS: Wilson, Kelce and other Week 4 daily studs

By JAKE CIELY and Fantasy Sports Network
 
Winning in daily fantasy isn’t always about finding contrarian picks to outsmart everyone else. Yes, you want to differentiate your lineup to increase your odds at winning in tournaments, but you can’t ignore the studs that are still worth their high price tags. Here are the studs to consider for Week 4:

RUSSELL WILSON, QB, Seattle ($7,300 DraftKings/$7,900 FanDuel)

Wilson dominated the Titans last week, putting together his best game of the season. Not only was it Wilson’s best game, he had more yards (373) and touchdowns (four) than in the first two games combined. Wilson should keep things rolling in Week 4. The Colts secondary is among the worst in the league, allowing at least 20 fantasy points in each game to opposing quarterbacks. While the Colts have given up just four passing touchdowns, they’ve faced a mediocre trio of quarterbacks in Jared Goff, Carson Palmer and DeShone Kizer. Both Goff and Palmer topped 300 yards against them, and Kizer had 242 and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground. The Colts won’t be able to stop Wilson this week — they really haven’t stopped anyone yet.

LeSEAN McCOY, RB, Buffalo ($8,400/$8,300)

Not only is McCoy one of the best running backs in the NFL, he also makes for a decent contrarian play this week. McCoy has just 43 and 69 yards the past two weeks, respectively. Don’t forget about his 159 yards in Week 1 against the Jets though, and that game last week was against the Broncos. McCoy still has the potential to finish as a top 5 running back any given week, and his matchup is one of the best for Week 4. The Falcons are allowing the fifth most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to running backs, and just as with last season, they struggle against pass-catching running backs. They’ve already allowed 26 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns receiving to running backs, and McCoy is the second leading receiver for the Bills.

DeANDRE HOPKINS, WR, Houston ($6,400/$7,300)

Hopkins leads the league in targets (37), and even though he’s catching just over 50 percent of them, it doesn’t matter as much when you’re seeing a dozen looks per game. DeShaun Watson actually improved last week against the Patriots, finding Hopkins for seven catches and 76 yards on eight targets - a very efficient game and confidence booster given the matchup. This week, the matchup is quite good again with the Titans allowing the fourth most FPPG to receivers. Here is what receivers have done against the Titans so far:

— Amari Cooper 5 catches/62 yards/1 TD

— Michael Crabtree 6/83

— Allen Hurns 6/82/1

— Marqise Lee 7/76

— Doug Baldwin 10/105/1

Looks as if Hopkins should have no problems coming up big again in Week 4.

TRAVIS KELCE, TE, Kansas City ($6,000/$7,400)

Similar to McCoy, many players are going to avoid Kelce at his high price tag after an awful Week 3 performance. Don’t be afraid to jump right back in the pool. The Redskins allow the sixth most FPPG to tight ends with Zach Ertz and Gerald Everett putting up 93 and 95 yards, respectively, and Jared Cook had 43 yards and a touchdown last week. The Redskins struggle to defend tight ends and the middle of the field similarly to the Eagles, and Kelce hung 103 yards and a score on those Eagles in Week 3.

BENGALS DEFENSE ($3,500/$4,600

The Bengals defense should cost more simply for the turnover potential with DeShone Kizer. He leads the league in interceptions with seven — and only three touchdowns. The Browns are allowing the sixth most points per game to opposing defenses, which shouldn’t be a surprise with those picks. The Browns have in fact given up all of these defensive points without a team scoring a defensive touchdown yet. That’s surprising given all of the turnovers, and multiple turnovers always increase the potential for a defense to score.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com