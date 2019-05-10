FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rihanna to launch groundbreaking new fashion label with LVMH

By MESFIN FEKADU
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna certified her status as a cultural fashion icon with her groundbreaking new deal with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that she will debut a line called Fenty this spring through LVMH. Her luxury house will be based in Paris.

The 31-year-old singer becomes the first person since 1987 to launch a new house with LVMH (the last person was Christian LaCroix). Rihanna is also reportedly the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in a statement. She added that Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, “has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Other news
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

LVMH’s leather and goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and more, while its wine and spirts includes Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon. The company has also backed Rihanna’s ultra-successful cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

Arnault said “everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader.”

“She naturally finds her full place within LVMH,” he continued. “I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Fashion has been synonymous with Rihanna’s name since the Grammy-winning superstar launched her music career in 2005. She has collaborated with brands like Armani, Puma, Dior and more to launch products and lines, and she debuted her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, last year. Her Fenty Beauty collection disrupted the beauty industry when it launched in 2017, offering 40 foundation shades and bringing in more than $500 million by the end of last year. The success of it forced other cosmetic brands to be more inclusive and launch more foundation color shades, while Fenty even extended to 50 shades.

A release date for Rihanna’s new Fenty line with LVMH was not announced, but a website where consumers can eventually purchase the line launched Friday. The new line “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand,” according to a press release.

“Celebrity fashion brands have been around a long time and led by singers, but in the past they’ve tended to be done via licensing, wholesale distribution and often more with mass retailers or department stores. What’s different about this Rihanna project is her partner, which is the world’s largest luxury group, which has expertise across a range of leather goods, perfumes, fashion, beauty — so it really raises the bar for celebrity-led fashion brands,” Miles Socha, editor-in-chief of WWD, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Rihanna, a native of Barbados, expressed her excitement about the epic new deal in an Instagram post Friday.

“Big day for the culture,” she wrote. “Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God.”