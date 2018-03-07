FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

FDA did not issue new statement on vaccines and autism

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Some health websites have misrepresented the fine print on an old vaccine label to falsely claim that the “FDA announced that vaccines are causing autism.” Vaccines do not cause autism and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not make any new statement this week about the long-debunked claim.

Autism was listed as one of many “adverse events” on the 2005 label of Sanofi Pasteur’s Tripedia childhood vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. When the vaccine was first approved, such reports were generated voluntarily by consumers and were automatically added to the FDA label, even if there was no plausible connection to the product.

The 2005 label notes that such reports do not “establish a causal relationship” to the vaccine. Since then, the FDA has changed its labeling rules and now only includes adverse events “for which there is some basis to believe there is a causal relationship,” the agency said in a statement.

Sanofi Pasteur stopped making the vaccine years ago, and its last shipment of it was in 2012.

Other news
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Medical researchers have debunked claims that vaccines given to children can lead to autism and developmental disorders. A study that drew a connection between autism and vaccines was found faulty and retracted in 2010.

The National Academy of Medicine, part of the National Academy of Sciences, says vaccines are not free from adverse effects, “but most are very rare or very mild.”

___

This is part of The Associated Press’ ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck