FDA panel backs Novo Nordisk injection for obesity

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

FDA panel backs Novo Nordisk injection for obesity

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health experts say a diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk should be approved for a new use in treating obesity.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 14-1 that the injectable drug’s benefits outweigh it risks for patients who are obese or dangerously overweight.

The FDA first approved the drug, liraglutide, under the brand name Victoza in 2010 as a daily injection for type 2 diabetes, in which the body does not properly use insulin. The drug is part of a new class of medicines called GLP-1 agonists, which spur the pancreas to create extra insulin after meals.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk now wants the FDA to approve the drug as an obesity treatment based on company studies showing significant weight loss in most patients.

Other news
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus

Sixty percent of patients taking the drug for over a year lost at least 5 percent of their body weight, and 31 percent of patients lost more than 10 percent, according to the company’s research. Among patients taking a sham treatment only 24 percent lost 5 percent of their body weight and 9 percent lost more than 10 percent. The FDA said the difference between the two was statistically significant and meets the agency’s criteria for effectiveness.

If approved, Novo Nordisk plans to market the drug under a new brand name, Saxenda. It would be the first injectable drug approved for weight loss. The FDA panel recommended approving the drug for patients who have a body mass index of 30 or higher, which is the level at which people are considered to be obese. It would also be approved for people with a BMI of 27 or higher who also have a weight-related medical condition such as diabetes.

The FDA is not required to follow the advice of its experts, though it often does.

Dr. Maria Pena of Syosset Hospital in New York noted that some doctors already prescribe the drug “off-label” for weight loss, due to its effects on metabolism and the digestive process: “That increases the feeling of satiety and subsequently people tend to eat a little less and lose some weight,” she said.

Earlier Thursday the FDA approved the long-delayed weight loss pill, Contrave, from Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. The FDA first rejected the drug in 2011, citing cardiovascular risks. Orexigen resubmitted its application to regulators in December after performing another analysis designed to rule out heart problems.

The pill joins two similar drugs from Arena Pharmaceuticals and Vivus Inc. which FDA approved in 2012 after a 13-year drought of new prescription weight-loss medicines. Analysts initially predicted those drugs would garner up to $1 billion in annual sales, considering that more than one-third of all U.S. adults are obese. But sales of Vivus’ Qsymia and Arena’s Belviq have been far below expectations due to limited insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs for patients.

Shares of Novo Nordisk AS rose 83 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $46.78.