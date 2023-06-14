How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/14/2023

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/14/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year.

The S&P 500 ended less than 0.1% higher Wednesday after pinballing from a modest gain before the Fed’s announcement to a modest loss just after. The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see how its fusillade of hikes over the last 15 months is affecting the economy. At the same time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said underlying trends in inflation are not improving fast enough.

Other news
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a meeting at the Spain's Central Bank in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring.
Philip Nathan Jefferson of North Carolina, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to examine his nomination to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Biden’s 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval
President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee.
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Shares were mostly lower Wednesday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks retreated following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower, tracking Wall Street retreat
Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks retreated following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year.
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, and its best week since March comes to a quiet close
Wall Street closed out its best week since March on a quiet note. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday after wobbling up and down through the day.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,372.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.79 points, or 0.7%, to 33,979.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 53.16 points, or 0.4% to 13,626.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.24 points, or 1.2%, to 1,874.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.73 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 102.55 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 367.33 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.39 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 533.09 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 832.08 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,159.99 points, or 30.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 112.85 points, or 6.4%.