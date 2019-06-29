FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fete the Mets: 1969 club honored with parade, keys to NYC

By JAKE SEINER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years later, it all felt fresh for the 1969 New York Mets.

The out-of-nowhere World Series champions were honored for their lasting legacy Saturday at Citi Field. Fifteen members of the Miracle Mets paraded down Seaver Way in classic cars, received keys to New York City from Mayor Bill de Blasio and told the same stories for what felt like the millionth time.

“This will be a million and one,” joked outfielder Cleon Jones.

Not that anybody minded. First baseman Ed Kranepool recalled learning of the moon landing while in Montreal. Catcher Jerry Grote boasted about predicting the club’s championship during spring training. Pitcher Jerry Koosman chuckled about having “too many chicken dinners.”

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

“When you see the guys, you don’t realize it’s been 50 years,” Kranepool said.

Players started the day by recreating the parade route from that unexpected ’69 championship. Driven in vintage vehicles, they were cheered by hundreds of fans along the street recently renamed for ace Tom Seaver. The club announced Thursday it would erect a statue of Seaver outside Citi Field, too.

The 74-year-old Seaver has dementia and could not attend. Grote choked back tears when asked about the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.

“The thing that hurts the most is that he wasn’t there,” he said.

“It’s certainly a pleasure to ride down Seaver Way,” Kranepool said. “That’s important to us.”

De Blasio presented each player with a key to the city and recalled watching “the ultimate underdogs” as an 8-year-old. The devout Red Sox fan confused a few details, though, citing as inspiration the “Ya gotta believe” slogan that wasn’t coined until 1973.

“What a lovable group of guys,” de Blasio added.

The team gave fans orange pennants featuring names of the ’69 players, and the crowd packed in early before an afternoon game against the Atlanta Braves for an on-field feting.

Among the other players attending were Bud Harrelson, Wayne Garrett, Ron Swoboda, Art Shamsky, Rod Gaspar, J.C. Martin, Duffy Dyer, Jim McAndrew, Jack DiLauro, Bobby Pfiel and Ron Taylor. Family members for late teammates were also invited onto the field, as was the widow of manager Gil Hodges, Joan Lombardi.

Kranepool addressed the crowd on behalf of the team, and fans cheered throughout — except when he thanked the Wilpon family. That brought on a chorus of boos.

The club played a video on the scoreboard recapping the ’69 season. Players stood on a stage near the mound and watched, a few of them linking arms.

“We were not supposed to do anything,” Grote said. “And we did it all.”

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports