Fever guard Lucas will miss rest of season with torn ACL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever guard Maggie Lucas will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in her right knee.

Lucas was injured at the end of the third quarter Friday night against Minnesota. At that point, she had scored a team-high 12 points.

The three-year pro averaged 7.8 points in four games this season after scoring 5.7 points last year when Indiana lost in the WNBA Finals.

In making the announcement, team officials said Lucas is expected to come back next season.