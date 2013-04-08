FIFA fines, warns Ibrahimovic agent over insults

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it has fined and warned Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent for using “offensive language” after he compared the governing body to a mafia organization and called Sepp Blatter a “demented dictator.”

FIFA ordered Mino Raiola to pay 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,350), plus 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,070) toward the costs of disciplinary proceedings.

The Monaco-based agent, who has also called UEFA President Michel Platini a “mafia boss,” was angered that Ibrahimovic never wins best player awards from FIFA or UEFA.

Raiola said FIFA’s Ballon D’Or prize was “politically corrupt” if the Sweden forward didn’t win.

In January, Ibrahimovic placed 10th in voting won by Lionel Messi. He got 1.24 percent of voting points allocated by national team captains and coaches, plus journalists.