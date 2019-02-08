FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FIFA moves best player awards to Milan from London

 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is moving from London to have a night at the opera in Milan to honor the world’s best players and coaches.

FIFA says the iconic Scala theater will host its annual awards ceremony on Sept. 23.

London has hosted the Best Awards for the past two years after FIFA’s new leadership moved the event from long-time home Zurich. Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was voted the 2018 best player.

FIFA’s top management has deep connections to Milan and its storied clubs.

The world soccer body’s president, Gianni Infantino, is an Inter Milan fan, and deputy secretary general for soccer, Zvonimir Boban, played at AC Milan and won a Champions League title with the club.

