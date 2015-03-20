FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has agreed to pay clubs worldwide $209 million for releasing players to the World Cup in 2018 and in 2022.

The deal with the 214-member European Club Association announced on Friday almost triples the $70 million FIFA shared among clubs from 2014 World Cup revenues.

It also settles the issue of possible compensation from FIFA for moving the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to November-December.

FIFA said the working accord — extending one which expired last year — gives the ECA more involvement in other decisions affecting club football.

“We are taking a huge step forward in promoting relations between FIFA and the clubs in a spirit of mutual and constructive cooperation,” FIFA President Sepp Blatter said in a statement.

Clubs receive money on a daily rate for as long as players are on national team duty and involved in a tournament.

The new accord also extends a FIFA insurance program which pays the club salary of players injured while with national teams.

That project cost FIFA $88 million in the last four-year World Cup cycle.

UEFA is playing 150 million euros ($160 million) to clubs for releasing players to the 2016 European Championship.