FIFA welcomes decision of auditor KPMG to resign duties

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it welcomes a decision by its long-time financial auditor KPMG to resign.

The break in a decade-long relationship was announced Monday months after KPMG said it would review its work with the scandal-hit world soccer body.

In a statement, FIFA said it “welcomes this change as it gives the organization the opportunity to work with a new audit firm.”

It also noted “serious allegations involving financial transactions outlined by the Swiss and U.S. authorities” who are investigating corruption implicating top soccer officials worldwide.

In a wide-ranging reform of its management structure, FIFA is looking to appoint a new auditor plus hire finance and compliance officers.

FIFA fired its finance director Markus Kattner last month after 13 years’ service over irregular bonus payments, worth millions of dollars.