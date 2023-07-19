Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/19/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday after its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow added 109 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%.

Elevance Health helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting a rise in customer deposits. The S&P 500 is up nearly 19% for the year so far and at its highest level in more than 15 months.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.74 points, or 0.2%, to 4,565.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,061.21.

The Nasdaq composite rose 4.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,358.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.82 points, or 0.4%, to 1,984.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.30 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 552.18 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 244.32 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.80 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 726.22 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is up 1,913.96 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,891.54 points, or 37.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.64 points, or 12.7%.