FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/10/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street’s hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. At the end of the week companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.

Other news
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of updates on inflation, profits
Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading.
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, July 7, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares slipped Friday after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares fall as strong US data dash hopes for an end to rate hikes
Asian shares have slipped after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares opened lower on Thursday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down 2.5%, after Wall Street drifted downward following a rally that had sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian markets extend losses after Wall Street drifts lower
Shares are lower in Asia after Wall Street drifted downward following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,409.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.52 points, or 0.6%, to 33,944.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 24.77 points, or 0.2%, to 13,685.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.59 points, or 1.6%, to 1,895.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 570.03 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 797.15 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,219 points, or 30.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 134.01 points, or 7.6%.