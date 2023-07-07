How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/7/2023

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/7/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher.

The S&P 500 gave up a midday gain and ended 0.3% lower Friday. The Dow fell 187 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Small-company stocks rose.

A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed that employers added fewer jobs in June than in May, not far off economists’ expectations. Treasury yields were mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.64 points, or 0.3%, to 4,398.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187.38 points, or 0.6%, to 33,734.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 18.33 points, or 0.1%, to 13,660.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.43 points, or 1.2%, to 1,864.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 51.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 672.72 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 127.21 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.07 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 559.45 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 587.63 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,194.23 points, or 30.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 103.42 points, or 5.9%.