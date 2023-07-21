FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/21/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday. The index had its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up just 2 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rallied for one of the S&P 500’s larger gains after reporting better profit and revenue than analysts expected. That helped offset a sharp drop for American Express, which reported revenue that was below forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.50 points, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,960.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 718.66 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 80.90 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.17 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 696.84 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,080.44 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,566.32 points, or 34.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.01 points, or 11.3%.