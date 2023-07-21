How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/21/2023
Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain.
The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday. The index had its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up just 2 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.
Roper Technologies rallied for one of the S&P 500’s larger gains after reporting better profit and revenue than analysts expected. That helped offset a sharp drop for American Express, which reported revenue that was below forecasts.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69.
The Nasdaq composite fell 30.50 points, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,960.26.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 30.92 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 718.66 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 80.90 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 29.17 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 696.84 points, or 18.1%.
The Dow is up 2,080.44 points, or 6.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,566.32 points, or 34.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 199.01 points, or 11.3%.