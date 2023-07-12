The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/12/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after a report showed inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday.

The Dow added 86 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

Treasury yields tumbled in the bond market as the cooler inflation data pushed traders to ratchet back bets for hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve later this year. Stocks were up even more earlier in the day on hopes for a coming halt to rate hikes. But analysts say they still expect rates to remain high for a while.

Other news
FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street returns to highest level in more than a year after inflation cools
Wall Street returned to its highest level in more than a year after a report showed inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares rise ahead of a US inflation update on hopes for easing rate hikes
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes.
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, July 7, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares slipped Friday after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares fall as strong US data dash hopes for an end to rate hikes
Asian shares have slipped after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.90 points, or 0.7%, to 4,472.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.01 points, or 0.3%, to 34,347.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 158.26 points, or 1.2%, to 13,918.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.02 points, or 1%, to 1,933.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.21 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 612.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 258.25 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.71 points, or 3.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 632.66 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 1,200.18 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,452.48 points, or 33%.

The Russell 2000 is up 172.13 points, or 9.8%.