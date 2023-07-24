A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/24/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow added 183 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%. Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.30 points, or 0.4%, to 4,554.64.

Other news
FILE - The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 8, 2022. Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June 2023, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
UBS fined nearly $400 million related to Credit Suisse’s relationship with failed fund Archegos
Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, looks on from the bench in the first half during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
In a showdown over Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is promising a legal showdown with the Biden administration in their fight over immigration enforcement.
FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson participates in a drill during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts will start this season with another new quarterback behind center. The big question is who will it be? After parting ways with veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles after one season, the Colts signed former NFL starter Gardner Minshew and drafted Richardson with the fourth overall pick. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
QB Anthony Richardson and the Colts agree to a 4-year, $34M contract that’s fully guaranteed
Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on four-year, $34 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,411.24.

The Nasdaq composite rose 26.06 points, or 0.2%, to 14,058.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.42 points, or 0.3%, to 1,965.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 715.14 points, or 18.6%.

The Dow is up 2,263.99 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,592.38 points, or 34.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.43 points, or 11.6%.