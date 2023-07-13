SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/13/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street’s winning streak barreled into a fourth day following the latest signal that inflation is easing its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday for its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6% as Big Tech stocks led the way.

Treasury yields tumbled further in the bond market after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level cooled by more in June than expected. That has traders increasingly betting the Federal Reserve may end its blistering run of hikes to interest rates very soon.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.88 points, or 0.8%, to 4,510.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.71 points, or 0.1%, to 34,395.14.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.61 points, or 1.6%, to 14,138.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.51 points, or 0.9%, to 1,950.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.09 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 660.26 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 477.85 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 86.23 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 670.54 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 1,247.89 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,672.09 points, or 35.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 189.64 points, or 10.8%.