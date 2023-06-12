FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/12/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street closed higher ahead of a big week for central banks, carrying the S&P 500 to its highest level in more than a year.

The benchmark index rose 0.9% Monday. The Dow added 189 points, while the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

Stocks have been cruising on hopes the economy may avoid a recession and the Federal Reserve may soon take it easier on raising interest rates. Wall Street hopes the Fed will leave rates alone on Wednesday, but a hot inflation report on Tuesday could jeopardize that. Central banks in Europe and Japan also meet this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.07 points, or 0.9%, to 4,338.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.55 points, or 0.6%, to 34,066.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 202.78 points, or 1.5% to 13,461.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.51 points, or 0.4%, to 1,873.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 499.44 points, or 13%.

The Dow is up 919.08 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,995.44 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 111.97 points, or 6.4%.