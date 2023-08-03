How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/3/2023

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/3/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks drifted to a lower close as Wall Street’s red-hot rally this year cooled a bit more.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday, its third straight loss. The Dow fell 66 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%.

Treasury yields in the bond market continued to march higher, putting more pressure on the stock market. Yields have climbed as the economy has remained remarkably resilient despite much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation. Reports on Thursday indicated a still-solid job market and still-growing services industries. A more impactful report on jobs will arrive Friday.

On Thursday:

Other news
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan pauses after giving up a three-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL
FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Coach Kirby Smart has made it clear that Carson Beck is the quarterback to beat. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)
Georgia begins practice and quest for a historic three-peat after a tumultuous offseason
Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula serves in the first set of her opening match at the DC Open against fellow American Peyton Stearns on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 in Washington. Pegula, the top seed this year, won the tournament in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)
Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals

The S&P 500 fell 11.50 points, or 0.3%, to 4,501.89

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.63 points, or 0.2%, to 35,215.89.

The Nasdaq composite fell 13.73 points, or 0.1%, to 13,959.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.43 points, or 0.3%, to 1,961.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.34 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 243.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 356.94 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.13 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 662.39 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 2,068.64 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,493.23 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 200.16 points, or 11.4%.