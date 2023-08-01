How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/1/2023

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/1/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Most stocks are closing lower following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies, as Wall Street took a step back from its big rally this year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Dow was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was 0.4% lower.

Norwegian Cruise Line tumbled despite reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected. Expectations have been high for it and rivals after its stock soared this year. Worries have been rising that expectations have built too high for the market overall after the S&P 500 500 surged more than 19% this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,576.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68.

The Nasdaq composite fell 62.11 points, or 0.4%, to 14,283.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.01 points, or 0.4%, to 1,994.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 171.39 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 32.75 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.63 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 737.23 points, or 19.2%.

The Dow is up 2,483.43 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,817.43 points, or 36.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.92 points, or 13.2%.