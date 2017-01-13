Flaherty, McFarland agree to 1-year deals with Orioles

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Utility infielder Ryan Flaherty has agreed to a $1.8 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, and left-hander T.J. McFarland accepted a $685,000, one-year deal.

As part of Thursday’s agreements, which avoided salary arbitration, each player would get a $50,000 bonus for making an All-Star roster or winning a Gold Glove.

Flaherty made $1.5 million last year and McFarlane $523,500.

Flaherty has provided above-average defense to compensate for an unproductive bat. He hit .217 with three homers and 15 RBIs in a career-low 74 games in 2016.

McFarland was 2-2 with a 6.93 ERA in 16 relief appearances last year, when he was slowed by a left knee injury and made 13 minor league appearances.

Seven Orioles remain eligible for arbitration: third baseman Manny Machado; closer Zach Britton; pitchers Brad Brach, Kevin Gausman and Chris Tillman; second baseman Jonathan Schoop; and catcher Caleb Joseph.