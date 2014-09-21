Florenzi celebrates goal with grandma in stands

ROME (AP) — It was a goal for grandma.

Roma forward Alessandro Florenzi celebrated his opening goal of the season Sunday against Cagliari by climbing over a barrier into the stands to embrace his 82-year-old grandmother.

The goal gave Roma a 2-0 lead although the celebration earned Florenzi a yellow card from the referee.

But Florenzi didn’t seem to care.

He told Sky TV at halftime, “It’s not every day that an 82-year-old gets to the stadium. ... This goal is for her.”