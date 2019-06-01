FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Florida eliminates Army by rolling to 13-5 NCAA regional win

 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jack Leftwich took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Kendrick Calilao hit one of four Florida homers while driving in five runs and the Gators cruised past Army 13-5 in an NCAA regional elimination game Saturday.

Josh White homered off Leftwich (6-5) with one out in the sixth to end the bid for a perfect game and shutout. The sophomore right-hander allowed only White’s homer and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Florida will face Texas Tech-Dallas Baptist loser in another elimination game on Sunday.

Army (35-26) was swept in a regional for the third time in four appearances since losing in the final round at Texas in 2009. The Golden Knights have lost four straight tournament games by a combined score of 47-9.

Calilao opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second and had two sacrifice flies. The first was in a five-run fourth for a 10-0 Florida lead. The second made it 11-0 in the fifth.

Austin Langworthy hit a two-run homer to give him five RBIs in two games. Jonah Girand and Roberto Pena each hit a solo homer while Cory Acton had a two-run double.

Army’s Tyler Giovinco (8-6) allowed eight hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.