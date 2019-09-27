FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Florida gives hoops coach Mike White raise, 2-year extension

 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has given basketball coach Mike White a raise and a two-year contract extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

White will earn $3.212 million annually for the final three years of the deal, which the university released Friday in response to a public records request. White signed the extension in May.

He will make $2.812 million this season, up $126,242 from his previous contract. The new deal includes $7.279 million in added compensation.

The 42-year-old White is entering his fifth season with the Gators, who have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years. He is 89-53 at Florida.

Florida is expected to be a championship contender this season after White signed his best recruiting class, which includes McDonald’s All-Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, and added 6-foot-10 Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. Blackshear was the most sought-after transfer available. He chose Florida over Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Blackshear, Lewis and Mann join returning starters Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson to make up the core of White’s team.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25