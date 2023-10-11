Israel-Hamas war
Wild host the Panthers in season opener

By The Associated Press
 
Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -127, Panthers +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild open the season at home against the Florida Panthers.

Minnesota went 46-25-11 overall and 26-14-4 in home games last season. The Wild committed 357 total penalties last season, averaging 4.4 per game and serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Florida went 42-32-8 overall and 27-23-3 in road games last season. The Panthers scored 288 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.5 per game on 36.8 shots per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body).

Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk: out (sternum), Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.