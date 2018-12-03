FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns declares for draft

 
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State defensive end Brian Burns has declared for the NFL draft.

Burns announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He told Yahoo! Sports his time at Florida State was “some of the best years of my life” but also says he can’t pass up the opportunity to turn pro.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns was named a first-team All-ACC pick has been projected by some draft analysts as a potential first-round selection.

Burns had 23 career sacks, which places him in a tie for seventh on Florida State’s all-time sack list. He had 10 sacks in his junior season and also set career highs with 52 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He was often one of Florida State’s most consistent players on a defense that struggled in the second half of the season as the Seminoles (5-7) missed out on a bowl game.

Florida State coaches are still waiting on decisions from a small group of draft-eligible juniors, including quarterback Deondre Francois, linebacker Dontavious Jackson and cornerback Levonta Taylor.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25